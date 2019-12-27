Nathan F. Poncin
0 comments

Nathan F. Poncin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nathan F. Poncin

CLARION, IOWA - Nathan F. Poncin, 87 of Galt, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Nate Poncin will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held prior to services at the church on Monday, beginning at 9:00 AM. www.ewingfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Poncin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News