Nancy Wood

Nancy Wood

NORA SPRINGS-Nancy Wood, 66, of Nora Springs passed away peacefully Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements are pending.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210.

ColonialChapels.com

