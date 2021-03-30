 Skip to main content
Nancy Wise-Runnels
Nancy Wise-Runnels

Nancy Wise-Runnels

MASON CITY – Nancy Wise-Runnels, 80, of Mason City passed Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Following the service, burial will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Nancy Wise-Runnels at the Iowa Heartland Community Credit Union.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.

