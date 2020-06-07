Nancy (Steenlage) Hrubes
THOMPSON -- Nancy J. (Steenlage) Hrubes, 66, of Thompson, formerly of Britt, died Thursday, June 4, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Memorial graveside services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery southeast of Britt. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center St. West, Britt. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. Due to the current guidelines, attendance may be limited. www.ewingfh.com

