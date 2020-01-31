Nancy RaeAnn Miller
Nancy RaeAnn Miller, 79, of Steamboat Rock, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020, while under hospice care. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, from 5-7 PM at Creps-Chapel in Eldora, with a Parish Scripture Service held at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating. Visitation will resume from the evening prior at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Steamboat Rock Fire Department. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps-Chapel is caring for Nancy and her family.

Service information

Feb 1
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
614 Washington Street
Eldora, IA 50627
Feb 1
Interment
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Steamboat Rock Cemetery
County Road S56
Eldora, IA 50672
