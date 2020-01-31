You have free articles remaining.
Nancy RaeAnn Miller
Nancy RaeAnn Miller, 79, of Steamboat Rock, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020, while under hospice care. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, from 5-7 PM at Creps-Chapel in Eldora, with a Parish Scripture Service held at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating. Visitation will resume from the evening prior at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Steamboat Rock Fire Department. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps-Chapel is caring for Nancy and her family.
Service information
10:30AM
614 Washington Street
Eldora, IA 50627
1:00PM
County Road S56
Eldora, IA 50672
