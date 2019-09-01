JOICE --- Nancy C. Anderson, 81, of rural Joice, died Friday, Aug. 30, at home. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice with Pastor Bill Peters officiating; burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery, rural Emmons, Minn. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.