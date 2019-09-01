{{featured_button_text}}
JOICE --- Nancy C. Anderson, 81, of rural Joice, died Friday, Aug. 30, at home. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice with Pastor Bill Peters officiating; burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery, rural Emmons, Minn. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221

