Nancy Bakker
DOWS, IOWA - Nancy Bakker, 68, of Dows passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Funeral services for Nancy Bakker will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 109 North Eskridge in Dows with Pastor Alaire Willits officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows. www.ewingfh.com
