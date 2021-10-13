Nancy B. Fairbanks
MASON CITY-Nancy B. Fairbanks, 100, of Mason City passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, At the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St NE. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be held in the St John's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Memorials can be directed to St John's Episcopal Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.