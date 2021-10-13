MASON CITY-Nancy B. Fairbanks, 100, of Mason City passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, At the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St NE. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be held in the St John's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Memorials can be directed to St John's Episcopal Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com