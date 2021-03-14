 Skip to main content
Myrtle J. Tapps
Myrtle J. Tapps

Myrtle J. Tapps

MASON CITY - Myrtle J. Tapps, 97, of Mason City, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Myrtle Tapps. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

