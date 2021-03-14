MASON CITY - Myrtle J. Tapps, 97, of Mason City, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Myrtle Tapps. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com