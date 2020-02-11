Murrill M. Adams
Murrill M. Adams

Murrill M. Adams

Murrill M. Adams

Forest City - Murrill M. Adams, 79, of Forest City, Iowa passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center in Clarion, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Burial will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

