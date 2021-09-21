 Skip to main content
Muriel A. Weisenstein
CHARLES CITY-Muriel A. Weisenstein, 84, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held at a future date.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

