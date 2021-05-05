Monique “Mona” A. Holt
MASON CITY-Monique “Mona” A. Holt, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson Ave. with Pastor Matt Muters officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mona Holt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.