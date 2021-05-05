MASON CITY-Monique “Mona” A. Holt, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson Ave. with Pastor Matt Muters officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mona Holt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com