BELMOND-Milo Pals, 79, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Milo Pals will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Mike Ewing as officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

