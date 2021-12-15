 Skip to main content
Mildred Lila Patterson

Mildred Lila Patterson

ST. ANSGAR-Mildred Lila Patterson, 103, of St. Ansgar, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, St. Ansgar. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation be held Friday from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

