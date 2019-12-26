CLARION - Mildred Ethel (Jacobson) Lewellyn, 101, of Clarion, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Ave. NE, Clarion, with Pastor Don Morrison officiating; burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E, Clarion, 515-532-2233, and for an hour prior to services at the church; www.ewingfh.com.