Mildred Carma (Seter) Jennings
ORCHARD-Mildred Carma (Seter) Jennings, 89, of Orchard died July 2, 2021 at Osage Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be in Orchard Cemetery.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

