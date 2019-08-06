{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred Black

MANLY - Mildred Black, 90, of Manly, died Saturday (August 3, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care.

A memorial service will be held 11:00am August 13, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut Street, Manly with Reverend Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Inurnment will be in the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

