MANLY -- Mildred Black, 90, of Manly, died Saturday (August 3, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care in Manly.

Arrangements are incomplete with Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

the life of: Mildred Black
