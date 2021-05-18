 Skip to main content
Mildred B. Anderson
Mildred B. Anderson

Mildred B. Anderson

GOODELL-Mildred B. Anderson, 94, of Goodell, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Mildred B. Anderson are private.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

