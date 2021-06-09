BELMOND-Mildred A. "Millie" Nelson, age 97, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Goldfield, IA, died, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion, IA. Services are tentatively planned for Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Belmond. Burial will be in the Goldfield Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling arrangements.