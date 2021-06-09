 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mildred A. "Millie" Nelson
0 comments

Mildred A. "Millie" Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred A. "Millie" Nelson

BELMOND-Mildred A. "Millie" Nelson, age 97, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Goldfield, IA, died, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion, IA. Services are tentatively planned for Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Belmond. Burial will be in the Goldfield Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News