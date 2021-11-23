 Skip to main content
Mikel D. Hagen

Mikel D. Hagen

CLARION-Mikel D. Hagen, 71 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home.

Possible services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

