Mike R. Soltero
ST. ANSGAR-Mike R. Soltero, 88, of St. Ansgar died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mitchell Country Regional Health Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Ansgar Cemetery in St. Ansgar, Iowa with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in St. Ansgar.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
