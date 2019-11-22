Mike Hobkirk
Stacyville - Micheal R. “Mike” Hobkirk, age 45, of Stacyville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Stacyville.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Hobkirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.