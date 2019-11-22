{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Hobkirk

Stacyville - Micheal R. “Mike” Hobkirk, age 45, of Stacyville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Stacyville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

