Michelle Marie Kruger
Michelle Marie Kruger

Michelle Marie Kruger, 46, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Free Church.

Memorials can be directed to the family of Michelle Kruger.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Michelle Kruger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 27
Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
2:00PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
440 N. Illinois
Mason City, IA 50401
