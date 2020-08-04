Michelle Marie Kruger, 46, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Free Church.
Memorials can be directed to the family of Michelle Kruger.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Michelle Kruger, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 27
Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
440 N. Illinois
Mason City, IA 50401
440 N. Illinois
Mason City, IA 50401
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.