Michael Robert Servantez Sr.
Michael Robert Servantez Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his Mason City home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Monday October 19, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Inurnment will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA 641-4232-2372
