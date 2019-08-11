{{featured_button_text}}

KANAWHA --- Michael R. Abels, 68, of Kanawha, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 E. 130th St., rural Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 E. 2nd St., Kanawha, and for an hour prior to services at the church; www.ewingfh.com

