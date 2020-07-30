After a three year battle with cancer, Michael Phelps (50) passed away July 27, 2020 at Kossuth Regional Health center in Algona, IA. He was surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Algona. Social distancing practices will be followed, and the family encourages people to wear masks. Funeral service will be live streamed at firstalgona.org www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
