 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael P. Wheeler
0 comments

Michael P. Wheeler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael P. Wheeler

Michael P. Wheeler, 74, son of Mike C. and Vera Mae (Levad) Wheeler, died February 2, 2021, at his home in Laurel, Montana. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News