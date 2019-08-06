Michael P. Newman
CLARION, IOWA - Michael P. Newman, 71, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.
Memorial services for Michael Newman will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.
A Rosary and Scriptural Wake service will begin at 4:15 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a memorial visitation to follow until 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.