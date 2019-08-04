{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE -- Michael Minette, 80, of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday (August 3, 2019) at Addington Place in Kansas City, MO.

Arrangements are incomplete with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Michael Minette
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments