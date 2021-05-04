 Skip to main content
MICHAEL “MIKE” L. HAMILTON

BRITT–Michael “Mike” L. Hamilton, 67, of Britt passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home near Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Following the service, he will be cremated. A private family committal service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

