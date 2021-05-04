MICHAEL “MIKE” L. HAMILTON
BRITT–Michael “Mike” L. Hamilton, 67, of Britt passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home near Britt.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Following the service, he will be cremated. A private family committal service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
