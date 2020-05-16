Michael Lynn Wold
ST ANSGAR - Michael Lynn Wold, 61, of St. Ansgar died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. A private family funeral will take place at a later date. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 virus it will be 10 people in and then 10 people out with cleanings on touched surfaces between each group. Burial will take place at First Lutheran Cemetery in St. Ansgar.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the St. Ansgar Fire Department.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Wold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.