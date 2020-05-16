ST ANSGAR - Michael Lynn Wold, 61, of St. Ansgar died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. A private family funeral will take place at a later date. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 virus it will be 10 people in and then 10 people out with cleanings on touched surfaces between each group. Burial will take place at First Lutheran Cemetery in St. Ansgar.