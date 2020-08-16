You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael H. Johnston
0 comments

Michael H. Johnston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael H. Johnston

Michael Harvey Johnston, 50, of Mason City, died on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Funeral services will be private. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Michael Johnston.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News