Michael Gregory Dieterich
Michael Gregory Dieterich, 69, of Burlington, Iowa died peacefully at the Great River Health System Hospice Home in Burlington on Saturday, January 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held in Osage with burial in the Osage Cemetery.
Champion Funeral Home in Osage is in charge of arrangements.
641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.
