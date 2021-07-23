Michael Frein
MASON CITY-Michael Frein, 64, of Mason City passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the IOOF Home, with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A Vigil Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
