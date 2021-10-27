Michael F. Fox, Jr.
MASON CITY-Michael F. Fox, Jr, 44 of Kensett passed away on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Michael was able to give the gift of life through organ donation following his death.
Per Michael's wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 29th, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home 111 N Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services as well on Thursday, October 28th, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the families of Michael Fox.
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
