Michael D. Floyd
MASON CITY–Michael D. Floyd, 68, of Mason City passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home.

Per Mike's wishes, his body has been cremated and his family will be holding a memorial service later this summer. Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

