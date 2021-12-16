 Skip to main content
Michael Carrott

Michael Carrott

CLEAR LAKE-Michael Carrott, 76, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond.

Graveside services will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Swaledale. A procession will leave from Retz Funeral Home, Thornton to arrive at the cemetery for a 3:00 PM service Friday, December 17.

Retz Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements for Michael Carrott.

