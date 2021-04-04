Michael Anthony Creviston

MASON CITY – Michael Anthony Creviston, 36, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Following the service, Michael's body will be cremated, and an inurnment will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the River City Rugby Football Club in Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.