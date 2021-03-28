Meta Siemons
GREENE-Meta Siemons, 96, of Greene passed away on Thursday, March 25 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.
A private family funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Interment will follow at the Rosehill Cemetery in Greene. A public visitation will be held before the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Retz Funeral Home in charge of services. Funeral Home location 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.