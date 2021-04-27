Mervin “Merv” J. Dirksen

CLEAR LAKE-Mervin “Merv” J. Dirksen, 93, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Funeral will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA. Mervin will be laid to rest beside his wife, Joan, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation and public viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the funeral chapel. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake in Merv's honor.

