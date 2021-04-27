Mervin “Merv” J. Dirksen
CLEAR LAKE-Mervin “Merv” J. Dirksen, 93, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A Funeral will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA. Mervin will be laid to rest beside his wife, Joan, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the funeral chapel. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake in Merv's honor.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.