Merry Dell Fisher
Merry Dell Fisher

Merry Dell Fisher

Merry Dell Fisher

FOREST CITY-Merry Dell Fisher, age 78, passed away peacefully unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Forest City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday May 16, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Sunday.

Inurnment will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Merry Fisher memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

