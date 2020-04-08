Mason City—Merrill L. Button, 93, of Mason City, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.
A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, with Pastor Dave Byrd, Chaplain of IOOF Home, Mason City, officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
