Merlyn Lloyd Bartlett, 82, of Austin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Inurnment and Celebration of Life service for Minnesota will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 605 West State Street, Kiester, MN 56501. Cards and memorials in memory of Merlyn may be sent to the following address if you are not able to attend either service: Dawn Moore, 75 Curry Lane, Austin, AR 72007. Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816.