Merle V. Marshall
Merle Vincent Marshall, 80, of Garner, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.

Per Merle's wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be announced in the near future.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

