Merle V. Marshall
Garner - Merle Vincent Marshall, 80, of Garner, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
Per Merle's wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Mayo Clinic Cancer Center-Research in Rochester, MN.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
