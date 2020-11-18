 Skip to main content
Merle L. Fiedler
Mason City - Merle L. Fiedler, 90, a resident of the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA, died, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

