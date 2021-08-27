Merle L. Durby
LELAND-Merle L. Durby, age 90 of Leland, IA passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021 at West Prairie Lutheran Church 40041 150th Ave, Leland, IA 50453 with Rev. Anthony Scalisi officiating
The funeral service for Merle will be livestreamed. To view the livestream, follow this link: https://youtu.be/KdGJU7xWoXc
Inurnment will follow in West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Leland VFW Post #6161
Visitation for Merle will be held from 4 – 6 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221
