Merle John Gouge, Jr.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings, the family has requested that those wishing to express their sympathy drive in their cars to the east parking lot of the Garner-Hayfield Ventura High School from 4 to 5 P.M., Friday, April 10, 2020. Family and friends must remain in their cars with the windows closed. At 5 P.M. the family will be processing to Concord Township Cemetery in Garner for a private family graveside service with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.