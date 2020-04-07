Merle John Gouge, Jr.
GARNER - Merle John Gouge, Jr., 71, of Garner, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Garner.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings, the family has requested that those wishing to express their sympathy drive in their cars to the east parking lot of the Garner-Hayfield Ventura High School from 4 to 5 P.M., Friday, April 10, 2020. Family and friends must remain in their cars with the windows closed. At 5 P.M. the family will be processing to Concord Township Cemetery in Garner for a private family graveside service with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in John's name to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
