Melvin “Nick” L. Armstrong
CORWITH-Melvin “Nick” L. Armstrong, 72, of Corwith passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Funeral services Melvin “Nick” Armstrong will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street in Corwith. Burial will be held at Corwith Cemetery in Corwith.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the service at the community building on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
